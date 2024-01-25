Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Dropped -9.93 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply a decrease of -7.30% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BKKT share’s 52-week high remains $2.75, putting it -116.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $116.12M, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

After registering a -7.30% downside in the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100, dropping -7.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.93%, and -30.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.05%. Short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw shorts transact 17.61 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bakkt Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) shares are -24.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.99% against 9.10%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc insiders hold 14.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.04% of the shares at 43.28% float percentage. In total, 37.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 5.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 3.17 million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.9 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 2.22 million.