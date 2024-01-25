Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Down Almost -11.75% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 19.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.04, to imply a decrease of -4.73% or -$1.49 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $37.58, putting it -25.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.12. The company has a valuation of $30.23B, with an average of 10.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

After registering a -4.73% downside in the last session, Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.66, dropping -4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.44%, and -11.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.11%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) saw shorts transact 17.06 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares are -15.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.50% against 16.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.77% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 27.73% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.70% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.83, with the share yield ticking at 2.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Co insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.47% of the shares at 96.59% float percentage. In total, 96.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.88 million shares (or 14.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 94.76 million shares, or about 11.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.0 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 36.36 million shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.57 million, or 3.81% of the shares, all valued at about 998.0 million.