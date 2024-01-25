Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ATXI share’s 52-week high remains $1.69, putting it -1107.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $5.41M, with an average of 2.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1499, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.19%, and 2.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.00%. Short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 86.70% this quarter before jumping 91.10% for the next one.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Avenue Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 24.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.57% of the shares at 11.28% float percentage. In total, 8.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 6.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 52986.0 shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $61993.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 9082.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10625.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6236.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 6766.0.