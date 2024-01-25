At Current Prices, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Worth A Patient Look?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA)’s traded shares stood at 30.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. during the latest session, with the company’s beta4.93, to imply an increase of 140.49% or $2.88 in intraday trading. The PCSA share’s 52-week high remains $25.40, putting it -415.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $6.06M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 96.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) trade information

After registering a 140.49% upside in the latest session, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.14, jumping 140.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.43%, and -45.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.33%. Short interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) saw shorts transact 8890.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 75.88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

PCSA Dividends

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA)’s Major holders

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 23.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.66% of the shares at 7.35% float percentage. In total, 5.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17221.0 shares (or 1.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87360.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 8311.0 shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $42160.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14269.0 shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72385.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4285.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 21737.0.