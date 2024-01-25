Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) Stocks Rise 32.18% YTD; What Next For It?

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply a decrease of -4.96% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AMRN share’s 52-week high remains $2.23, putting it -93.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $469.83M, with an average of 3.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

After registering a -4.96% downside in the last session, Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700, dropping -4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.50%, and 29.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.18%. Short interest in Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw shorts transact 13.62 million shares and set a 5.22 days time to cover.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amarin Corp ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares are 1.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.67% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $62.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.30% before dropping -21.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 37.95% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.90% annually.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amarin Corp ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corp ADR insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.56% of the shares at 28.69% float percentage. In total, 28.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kynam Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 12.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.28 million shares, or about 11.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.42 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd holds roughly 3.81 million shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 0.7 million.