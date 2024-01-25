Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. during the latest session, with the company’s beta3.24, to imply an increase of 2.69% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $8.44, putting it -160.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $546.07M, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

After registering a 2.69% upside in the latest session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.27, jumping 2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and 6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.09%. Short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw shorts transact 30.21 million shares and set a 7.28 days time to cover.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allogene Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) shares are -35.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.50% against 15.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.80% this quarter before jumping 33.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $10k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47k and $52k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -78.70% before dropping -80.80% in the following quarter.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.