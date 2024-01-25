After This Week’s 11.36% Gain In Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM), We Just Learned Something New

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.46, to imply an increase of 10.49% or $4.41 in intraday trading. The RYTM share’s 52-week high remains $50.28, putting it -8.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.50. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 737.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

After registering a 10.49% upside in the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.92, jumping 10.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.36%, and 2.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.07%. Short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw shorts transact 8.14 million shares and set a 9.42 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares are 162.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.78% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 238.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $26.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.21 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.79 million and $11.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 197.60% before jumping 146.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 8.07% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.00% annually.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.