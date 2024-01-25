After This Week’s -10.39% Loss In Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH), We Just Learned Something New

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. during the latest session, with the company’s beta53.39, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $68.95, putting it -29.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.75. The company has a valuation of $12.37B, with an average of 5.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the latest session, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.50, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.39%, and 6.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.07%. Short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) saw shorts transact 38.2 million shares and set a 9.29 days time to cover.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsius Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares are 8.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 185.23% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 225.00% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $330.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $389.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.70% before jumping 78.20% in the following quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celsius Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc insiders hold 41.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.12% of the shares at 104.96% float percentage. In total, 61.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 22.18 million shares (or 38.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 14.54 million shares, or about 25.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $781.51 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 7.29 million shares. This is just over 12.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $392.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.68 million, or 8.18% of the shares, all valued at about 251.55 million.