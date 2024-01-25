After The Stock Fell -2.05% Over The Week, Is Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Still A Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares stood at 11.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. during the latest session, with the company’s beta27.51, to imply a decrease of -2.88% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The PFE share’s 52-week high remains $45.11, putting it -63.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.76. The company has a valuation of $155.36B, with an average of 39.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

After registering a -2.88% downside in the latest session, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.77, dropping -2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and -3.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.43%. Short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw shorts transact 57.58 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pfizer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are -26.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -76.90% against 2.70%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -76.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.83% annually.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pfizer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.65, with the share yield ticking at 6.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.35% of the shares at 70.38% float percentage. In total, 70.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 508.09 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 445.15 million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.33 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 176.05 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 134.41 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 4.93 billion.