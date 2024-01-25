After Sinking 0.83% During Past Week, Is QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Still A Buy?

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.93. during the latest session, with the company’s beta6.66, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The QS share’s 52-week high remains $13.86, putting it -108.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.99. The company has a valuation of $3.26B, with an average of 10.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the latest session, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.27, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and -5.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.10%. Short interest in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw shorts transact 58.09 million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QuantumScape Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QuantumScape Corp (QS) shares are -28.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.05% against 20.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantumScape Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corp insiders hold 18.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.74% of the shares at 41.58% float percentage. In total, 33.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.55 million shares (or 5.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capricorn Investment Group LLC with 14.79 million shares, or about 3.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $118.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QuantumScape Corp (QS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.96 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.27 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 50.11 million.