Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Is 60.57% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 36.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. during the latest session, with the company’s beta182.70, to imply an increase of 2.47% or $4.41 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $180.58, putting it 1.16% up since that peak but still an impressive 60.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.03. The company has a valuation of $295.15B, with an average of 98.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 65.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

After registering a 2.47% upside in the latest session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 184.47, jumping 2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.31%, and 30.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.94%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 45.24 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are 65.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.29% against -15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.60% this quarter before jumping 11.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $6.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.6 billion and $5.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.30% before jumping 7.40% in the following quarter.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.33% of the shares at 72.69% float percentage. In total, 72.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 138.9 million shares (or 8.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 120.58 million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.74 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50.22 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.72 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.34 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 4.37 billion.