A Look At Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.05. during the latest session, with the company’s beta3.23, to imply a decrease of -0.31% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $4.81, putting it -48.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $4.91B, with an average of 4.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a -0.31% downside in the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.48, dropping -0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.90%, and -26.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.09%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 43.83 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc has its next earnings report out on February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc insiders hold 34.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.64% of the shares at 87.49% float percentage. In total, 57.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.99 million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 45.54 million shares, or about 4.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $133.9 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 34.67 million shares. This is just over 3.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.15 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 38.66 million.