Will Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.64 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.04B. EXEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.51% off its 52-week high of $24.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.15, which suggests the last value was 28.67% up since then. When we look at Exelixis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Instantly EXEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.79 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) is -3.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exelixis Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.52% over the past 6 months, a 6.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exelixis Inc will rise 344.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $484.46 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Exelixis Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $462.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $423.92 million and $408.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.77%. The 2024 estimates are for Exelixis Inc earnings to increase by 15.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.00% per year.

EXEL Dividends

Exelixis Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of Exelixis Inc shares while 87.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.95%. There are 87.11% institutions holding the Exelixis Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 37.03 million EXEL shares worth $836.4 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 32.07 million shares worth $724.49 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 9.88 million shares estimated at $223.2 million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 9.79 million shares worth around $221.19 million.