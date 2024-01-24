Why Should You Invest In East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.00 changing hands around $2.32 or 3.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.71B. EWBC’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.55% off its 52-week high of $80.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.86, which suggests the last value was 55.45% up since then. When we look at East West Bancorp, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) trade information

Instantly EWBC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 75.50 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.63%, with the 5-day performance at 10.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is 6.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the East West Bancorp, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.96% over the past 6 months, a -6.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for East West Bancorp, Inc. will fall -12.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $578.17 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that East West Bancorp, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $582.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $599.86 million and $599.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.18%. The 2024 estimates are for East West Bancorp, Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.13%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

EWBC Dividends

East West Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 23. The 2.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.