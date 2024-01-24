Why Investors Should Stick to Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.18 changed hands at -$2.46 or -21.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.14M. ANVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.24% off its 52-week high of $23.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.42, which suggests the last value was 40.96% up since then. When we look at Annovis Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.56K.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

Instantly ANVS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.50 subtracted -21.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.94%, with the 5-day performance at -19.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) is -18.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annovis Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.82% over the past 6 months, a -70.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annovis Bio Inc will fall -215.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -98.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Annovis Bio Inc earnings to decrease by -70.13%.

ANVS Dividends

Annovis Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 01 and April 05.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.39% of Annovis Bio Inc shares while 15.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.13%. There are 15.55% institutions holding the Annovis Bio Inc stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.92% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million ANVS shares worth $2.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 0.26 million shares worth $2.46 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $1.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 80474.0 shares worth around $0.77 million.