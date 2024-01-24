Why DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106.50 changing hands around $0.81 or 0.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.41B. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.3% off its 52-week high of $107.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.50, which suggests the last value was 51.64% up since then. When we look at DoorDash Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 107.88 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.70%, with the 5-day performance at 3.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) is 5.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.58 days.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoorDash Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.71% over the past 6 months, a 54.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DoorDash Inc will rise 90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that DoorDash Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.82 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.11%. The 2024 estimates are for DoorDash Inc earnings to increase by 67.69%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of DoorDash Inc shares while 91.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.16%. There are 91.46% institutions holding the DoorDash Inc stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 34.93 million DASH shares worth $2.67 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 27.12 million shares worth $2.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.0 million shares estimated at $1.3 billion under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 8.99 million shares worth around $687.04 million.