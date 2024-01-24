When Will Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.40 changing hands around $0.13 or 3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $919.47M. NAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.77% off its 52-week high of $4.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the last value was 35.45% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.53 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.85%, with the 5-day performance at -1.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) is 1.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.73% over the past 6 months, a 657.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordic American Tankers Ltd will fall -23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.69 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $77.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.1 million and $87.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Ltd earnings to increase by 783.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 10.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 10.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares while 45.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.61%. There are 45.20% institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.86% of the shares, roughly 12.25 million NAT shares worth $44.94 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 8.12 million shares worth $29.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.67 million shares estimated at $18.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $12.44 million.