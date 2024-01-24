What Is The Performance Outlook For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.19 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. GOOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.87% off its 52-week high of $24.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.80, which suggests the last value was 19.61% up since then. When we look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Instantly GOOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.49 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.91%, with the 5-day performance at 4.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) is -3.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.53 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canada Goose Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.31% over the past 6 months, a -8.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2024 estimates are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -19.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares while 105.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.88%. There are 105.21% institutions holding the Canada Goose Holdings Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.64% of the shares, roughly 7.44 million GOOS shares worth $132.5 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.98% or 6.09 million shares worth $108.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust. With 4.69 million shares estimated at $83.47 million under it, the former controlled 9.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust held about 5.12% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $38.12 million.