Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.67% Incline

In the last trading session, 15.48 million Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $10.54 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.70B. WBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.03% off its 52-week high of $16.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.27, which suggests the last value was 12.05% up since then. When we look at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.89 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.73 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.38%, with the 5-day performance at 1.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is -9.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.42% over the past 6 months, a -336.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.19%. The 2024 estimates are for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc earnings to increase by 70.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares while 62.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.13%. There are 62.49% institutions holding the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 248.1 million WBD shares worth $3.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.39% or 155.77 million shares worth $1.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 68.25 million shares estimated at $855.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 52.78 million shares worth around $661.89 million.