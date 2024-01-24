Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.59 million Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $15.19 changed hands at $0.24 or 1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.05B. VIPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.94% off its 52-week high of $19.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.14, which suggests the last value was 13.5% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.03 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.47%, with the 5-day performance at -5.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) is -6.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.30% over the past 6 months, a 48.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.90%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 70.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.44%. There are 70.14% institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 23.08 million VIPS shares worth $380.81 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 18.57 million shares worth $306.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Oakmark International Fund. With 10.64 million shares estimated at $175.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 6.81 million shares worth around $112.44 million.