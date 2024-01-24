Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $3.56 changed hands at $0.2 or 5.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $401.35M. UROY’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.49% off its 52-week high of $3.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 49.16% up since then. When we look at Uranium Royalty Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.72 added 5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.85%, with the 5-day performance at 1.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is 36.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Royalty Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.51% over the past 6 months, a 140.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.56%. The 2024 estimates are for Uranium Royalty Corp earnings to increase by 149.81%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.67% of Uranium Royalty Corp shares while 15.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.30%. There are 15.07% institutions holding the Uranium Royalty Corp stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 4.17 million UROY shares worth $8.34 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 0.72 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 4.3 million shares estimated at $12.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $7.37 million.