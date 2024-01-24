uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.27 million uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $5.86 changed hands at $0.16 or 2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $279.93M. QURE’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.32% off its 52-week high of $22.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 6.66% up since then. When we look at uniQure N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Instantly QURE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.04 added 2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is -6.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the uniQure N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.83% over the past 6 months, a -134.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for uniQure N.V. will fall -1,135.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.59 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that uniQure N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.75 million and $28.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -94.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -77.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.59%. The 2024 estimates are for uniQure N.V. earnings to decrease by -132.90%.

QURE Dividends

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.34% of uniQure N.V. shares while 76.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.97%. There are 76.13% institutions holding the uniQure N.V. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.34% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million QURE shares worth $56.67 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 2.85 million shares worth $32.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $14.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $8.09 million.