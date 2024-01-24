Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.40 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.45B. UL’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.12% off its 52-week high of $55.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.16, which suggests the last value was 2.62% up since then. When we look at Unilever plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) trade information

Instantly UL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.63 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) is -0.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unilever plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.06% over the past 6 months, a 5.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.28%. The 2024 estimates are for Unilever plc ADR earnings to increase by 2.39%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

UL Dividends

Unilever plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 3.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Unilever plc ADR shares while 10.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.58%. There are 10.58% institutions holding the Unilever plc ADR stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 34.44 million UL shares worth $1.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 18.94 million shares worth $987.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund. With 12.16 million shares estimated at $634.03 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 7.77 million shares worth around $405.28 million.