TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.77 million TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $21.34 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.94B. TRIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.93% off its 52-week high of $27.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.15, which suggests the last value was 33.69% up since then. When we look at TripAdvisor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Instantly TRIP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.94 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.88%, with the 5-day performance at 9.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TripAdvisor Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.78% over the past 6 months, a 50.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TripAdvisor Inc. will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.97 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that TripAdvisor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $393.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $354 million and $359.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.40%.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.93% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares while 86.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.85%. There are 86.46% institutions holding the TripAdvisor Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 10.82 million TRIP shares worth $178.44 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 9.45 million shares worth $155.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.27 million shares estimated at $120.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $47.64 million.