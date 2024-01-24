TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.5 million TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.50. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.49M. RNAZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -108254.43% off its 52-week high of $856.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 6.33% up since then. When we look at TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.59K.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -79.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.3299 subtracted -6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.08%, with the 5-day performance at -79.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -87.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TransCode Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -99.15% over the past 6 months, a 79.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares while 12.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.69%. There are 12.52% institutions holding the TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.30% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million RNAZ shares worth $0.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 13662.0 shares worth $31422.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2629.0 shares estimated at $11041.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 851.0 shares worth around $3574.0.