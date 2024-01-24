Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 9.55 million Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $17.00 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.16B. TOST’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.82% off its 52-week high of $27.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.77, which suggests the last value was 19.0% up since then. When we look at Toast Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.51 million.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.00 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.90%, with the 5-day performance at -1.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is -5.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toast Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.34% over the past 6 months, a 29.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toast Inc will rise 42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Toast Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $769 million and $764.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.40%.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.84% of Toast Inc shares while 83.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.04%. There are 83.70% institutions holding the Toast Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 31.58 million TOST shares worth $712.86 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 27.49 million shares worth $620.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.08 million shares estimated at $340.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 10.82 million shares worth around $244.27 million.