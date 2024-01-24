The Most Interesting Shares Today: i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX)

In the last trading session, 1.79 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $462.67M. IAUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.87% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 19.35% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

With action 6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.93%, with the 5-day performance at 6.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -8.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.5 days.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the i-80 Gold Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.48% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.56% of i-80 Gold Corp shares while 49.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.87%. There are 49.77% institutions holding the i-80 Gold Corp stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 22.7 million IAUX shares worth $51.08 million.

Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 20.3 million shares worth $45.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. With 15.92 million shares estimated at $35.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held about 4.27% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million shares worth around $24.67 million.