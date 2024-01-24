Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $85.07 changing hands around $5.74 or 7.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.67B. TXT’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.09% off its 52-week high of $81.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.27, which suggests the last value was 27.98% up since then. When we look at Textron Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) trade information

Instantly TXT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 85.72 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.78%, with the 5-day performance at 10.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 6.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

Textron Inc. (TXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Textron Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.88% over the past 6 months, a 38.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Textron Inc. will rise 43.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.95 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Textron Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.64 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Textron Inc. earnings to increase by 6.88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.50% per year.

TXT Dividends

Textron Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24. The 0.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Textron Inc. shares while 86.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.38%. There are 86.95% institutions holding the Textron Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 22.83 million TXT shares worth $1.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 16.9 million shares worth $1.44 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.75 million shares estimated at $659.99 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $527.15 million.