Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 9.6 million Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $8.58 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.97B. TME’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.66% off its 52-week high of $9.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 33.57% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.06 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.71% over the past 6 months, a 20.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $939.84 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $891.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion and $980.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR earnings to increase by 46.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.32% per year.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 19 and March 25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares while 44.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.39%. There are 44.39% institutions holding the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 37.43 million TME shares worth $276.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.90% or 33.49 million shares worth $247.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 19.15 million shares estimated at $141.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 8.63 million shares worth around $60.32 million.