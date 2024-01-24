Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 11.65 million Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $114.13 changed hands at $1.1 or 0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $591.93B. TSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.89% off its 52-week high of $115.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.21, which suggests the last value was 28.84% up since then. When we look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.40 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 115.15 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.74%, with the 5-day performance at 12.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is 14.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.16% over the past 6 months, a 19.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.51 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $19.6 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR earnings to increase by 18.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.30% per year.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.17. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares while 17.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.20%. There are 17.20% institutions holding the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock share, with Sanders Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 42.99 million TSM shares worth $4.34 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 42.35 million shares worth $4.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF. With 23.81 million shares estimated at $2.07 billion under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 13.63 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.