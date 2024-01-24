Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Sandstorm Gold Ltd

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.70 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.39B. SAND’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.26% off its 52-week high of $6.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.27, which suggests the last value was 9.15% up since then. When we look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.94 subtracted -3.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) is -7.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sandstorm Gold Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.47% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sandstorm Gold Ltd will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.45 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.50%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23. The 1.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares while 62.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.50%. There are 62.72% institutions holding the Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock share, with Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 47.97 million SAND shares worth $245.61 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 28.49 million shares worth $145.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 15.76 million shares estimated at $73.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.72% of the shares, roughly 13.98 million shares worth around $71.58 million.