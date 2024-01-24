Stock Performance And Forecast For ASML Holding NV

In the latest trading session, 3.66 million ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $844.33 changing hands around $65.94 or 8.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $333.16B. ASML’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.78% off its 52-week high of $778.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $563.99, which suggests the last value was 33.2% up since then. When we look at ASML Holding NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 902.94K.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

Instantly ASML is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 849.02 added 8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.55%, with the 5-day performance at 18.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) is 11.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ASML Holding NV (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASML Holding NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.85% over the past 6 months, a 39.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASML Holding NV will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.49 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that ASML Holding NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.88 billion and $7.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.34%. The 2024 estimates are for ASML Holding NV earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.67% per year.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 7.49. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASML Holding NV shares while 19.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.85%. There are 19.85% institutions holding the ASML Holding NV stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million ASML shares worth $4.91 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 5.9 million shares worth $4.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.69 million shares estimated at $1.59 billion under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $1.74 billion.