ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.29% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $770.71 changing hands around $17.29 or 2.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $158.00B. NOW’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.51% off its 52-week high of $766.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $405.37, which suggests the last value was 47.4% up since then. When we look at ServiceNow Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) trade information

Instantly NOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 775.10 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.09%, with the 5-day performance at 5.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is 9.98% up.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ServiceNow Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.34% over the past 6 months, a 37.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ServiceNow Inc will rise 22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.4 billion. 26 analysts are of the opinion that ServiceNow Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 billion and $2.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of ServiceNow Inc shares while 90.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.69%. There are 90.52% institutions holding the ServiceNow Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 17.63 million NOW shares worth $9.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 15.08 million shares worth $8.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 6.35 million shares estimated at $3.57 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 4.85 million shares worth around $2.73 billion.