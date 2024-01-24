Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $174.85 changing hands around $11.47 or 7.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $204.52B. SAP’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.36% off its 52-week high of $163.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $112.25, which suggests the last value was 35.8% up since then. When we look at Sap SE ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.50K.

Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP) trade information

Instantly SAP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 175.78 added 7.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.10%, with the 5-day performance at 10.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP) is 14.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.72 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sap SE ADR (SAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sap SE ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.85% over the past 6 months, a -14.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Sap SE ADR earnings to increase by 22.44%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.20% per year.

SAP Dividends

Sap SE ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sap SE ADR shares while 5.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.85%. There are 5.85% institutions holding the Sap SE ADR stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 8.24 million SAP shares worth $1.13 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 6.05 million shares worth $827.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 7.09 million shares estimated at $917.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $803.12 million.