Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 3.68 million Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $49.89 changed hands at -$0.94 or -1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.11B. SNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.89% off its 52-week high of $57.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.63, which suggests the last value was 14.55% up since then. When we look at Sanofi ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

Instantly SNY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 51.93 subtracted -1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY) is 3.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

Sanofi ADR (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sanofi ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.47% over the past 6 months, a 1.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sanofi ADR will rise 72.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.31 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sanofi ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.95 billion and $11.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Sanofi ADR earnings to decrease by -1.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.98% per year.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 3.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.97. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sanofi ADR shares while 10.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.09%. There are 10.09% institutions holding the Sanofi ADR stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 30.21% of the shares, roughly 80.5 million SNY shares worth $4.34 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 22.75 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 58.31 million shares estimated at $3.14 billion under it, the former controlled 21.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million shares worth around $326.64 million.