Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.2 million Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $98.58 changed hands at -$0.69 or -0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $138.25B. RY’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.23% off its 52-week high of $104.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $77.90, which suggests the last value was 20.98% up since then. When we look at Royal Bank Of Canada’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Instantly RY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 99.85 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) is -1.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.83 days.

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Bank Of Canada share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.13% over the past 6 months, a 2.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Royal Bank Of Canada earnings to increase by 1.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank Of Canada is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 4.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.14. It is important to note, however, that the 4.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Royal Bank Of Canada shares while 50.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.98%. There are 50.97% institutions holding the Royal Bank Of Canada stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.53% of the shares, roughly 77.55 million RY shares worth $7.41 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 75.01 million shares worth $7.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 18.53 million shares estimated at $1.84 billion under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 10.98 million shares worth around $1.05 billion.