Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.06 changing hands around $0.14 or 1.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.34B. RITM’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.81% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.40, which suggests the last value was 33.09% up since then. When we look at Rithm Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Instantly RITM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.08 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.51%, with the 5-day performance at 4.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rithm Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.24% over the past 6 months, a 47.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rithm Capital Corporation will rise 15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $446.41 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rithm Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $448.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $365.54 million and $346.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Rithm Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 40.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.14% per year.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12. The 9.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 9.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Rithm Capital Corporation shares while 46.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.59%. There are 46.27% institutions holding the Rithm Capital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 46.25 million RITM shares worth $432.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 26.31 million shares worth $245.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 15.35 million shares estimated at $143.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 12.47 million shares worth around $116.59 million.