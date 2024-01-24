Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.41 million Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at -$0.09 or -21.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08M. REVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -3351.52% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was -24.24% down since then. When we look at Revelation Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.37K.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4789 subtracted -21.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.05%, with the 5-day performance at -20.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) is -41.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revelation Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.57% over the past 6 months, a 105.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revelation Biosciences Inc will rise 74.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -117.20% for the next quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Revelation Biosciences Inc shares while 18.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.15%. There are 18.66% institutions holding the Revelation Biosciences Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million REVB shares worth $0.33 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.91% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023. With 600.0 shares estimated at $564.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.