Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at $0.58 or 22.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138.63M. PYXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.09% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 56.87% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.40K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.29 added 22.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.89%, with the 5-day performance at 37.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 79.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pyxis Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.20% over the past 6 months, a 47.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Oncology Inc will rise 55.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pyxis Oncology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $500k.

The 2024 estimates are for Pyxis Oncology Inc earnings to increase by 46.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.60% per year.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 26.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.90% of Pyxis Oncology Inc shares while 19.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.89%. There are 19.12% institutions holding the Pyxis Oncology Inc stock share, with Laurion Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.02% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million PYXS shares worth $8.12 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.52% or 1.79 million shares worth $4.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.23 million.