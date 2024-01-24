Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.43 million Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $128.01 changed hands at -$0.73 or -0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.38B. PLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.43% off its 52-week high of $137.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $96.64, which suggests the last value was 24.51% up since then. When we look at Prologis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Instantly PLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 130.39 subtracted -0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.97%, with the 5-day performance at -1.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is -1.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

Prologis Inc (PLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prologis Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.79% over the past 6 months, a -2.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prologis Inc will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -49.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Prologis Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.63 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.44%. The 2024 estimates are for Prologis Inc earnings to decrease by -17.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.05% per year.

PLD Dividends

Prologis Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 16 and April 22. The 2.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.71. It is important to note, however, that the 2.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Prologis Inc shares while 95.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.83%. There are 95.53% institutions holding the Prologis Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.99% of the shares, roughly 120.04 million PLD shares worth $14.72 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.06% or 92.92 million shares worth $11.4 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 38.91 million shares estimated at $4.85 billion under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 28.8 million shares worth around $3.53 billion.