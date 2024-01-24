Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.03 million Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $16.44 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.23B. PAGP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.01% off its 52-week high of $16.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.79, which suggests the last value was 28.28% up since then. When we look at Plains GP Holdings LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Instantly PAGP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.77 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) is 3.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plains GP Holdings LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.98% over the past 6 months, a 18.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09. The 6.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 6.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Plains GP Holdings LP shares while 88.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.65%. There are 88.31% institutions holding the Plains GP Holdings LP stock share, with Energy Income Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.03% of the shares, roughly 13.21 million PAGP shares worth $195.86 million.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 13.0 million shares worth $192.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund. With 10.64 million shares estimated at $171.57 million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $130.86 million.