PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.07 million PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $5.03 changed hands at $0.54 or 12.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.48M. PDSB’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.17% off its 52-week high of $10.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 24.45% up since then. When we look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.50K.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.03 added 12.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.21%, with the 5-day performance at 23.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 3.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.77 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDS Biotechnology Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.09% over the past 6 months, a -0.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDS Biotechnology Corporation will rise 38.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.76%. The 2024 estimates are for PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings to decrease by -1.90%.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.33% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares while 25.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.69%. There are 25.53% institutions holding the PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million PDSB shares worth $8.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 1.63 million shares worth $8.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $4.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.71 million.