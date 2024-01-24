Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.18 million Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $15.56 changed hands at -$0.72 or -4.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.27B. PK’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.78% off its 52-week high of $16.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the last value was 37.4% up since then. When we look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) trade information

Instantly PK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.77 subtracted -4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.70%, with the 5-day performance at -2.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) is 5.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.60% over the past 6 months, a 31.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 132.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $607.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $679.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $648 million and $720.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc earnings to decrease by -139.28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26. The 7.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.15. It is important to note, however, that the 7.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares while 98.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.18%. There are 98.78% institutions holding the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.19% of the shares, roughly 32.76 million PK shares worth $420.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.55% or 29.24 million shares worth $374.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 9.35 million shares estimated at $127.42 million under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 6.75 million shares worth around $83.12 million.