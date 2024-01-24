Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.34 changing hands around $0.59 or 1.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.55B. OVV’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.93% off its 52-week high of $52.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.07, which suggests the last value was 24.26% up since then. When we look at Ovintiv Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Instantly OVV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.42 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.60%, with the 5-day performance at 5.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) is -3.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ovintiv Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.54% over the past 6 months, a -6.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -32.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ovintiv Inc will rise 113.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Ovintiv Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.21 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.54%. The 2024 estimates are for Ovintiv Inc earnings to decrease by -6.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.15. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Ovintiv Inc shares while 87.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.77%. There are 87.36% institutions holding the Ovintiv Inc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 29.36 million OVV shares worth $1.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 26.76 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 15.51 million shares estimated at $590.51 million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 7.94 million shares worth around $377.53 million.