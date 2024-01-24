Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at $0.1 or 19.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89M. NUWE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1777.59% off its 52-week high of $10.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 32.76% up since then. When we look at Nuwellis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 740.78K.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6900 added 19.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 36.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 11.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuwellis Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.80% over the past 6 months, a 85.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuwellis Inc will rise 72.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nuwellis Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.34 million and $1.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 84.19%. The 2024 estimates are for Nuwellis Inc earnings to increase by 85.40%.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Nuwellis Inc shares while 1.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.17%. There are 1.16% institutions holding the Nuwellis Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 24097.0 NUWE shares worth $64820.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 10404.0 shares worth $27986.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 24097.0 shares estimated at $64820.0 under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 599.0 shares worth around $1587.0.