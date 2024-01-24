NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $145.13 changing hands around $10.48 or 7.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.90B. TEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.01% off its 52-week high of $146.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $115.00, which suggests the last value was 20.76% up since then. When we look at TE Connectivity Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) trade information

Instantly TEL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 146.83 added 7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.29%, with the 5-day performance at 12.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) is 3.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TE Connectivity Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.78% over the past 6 months, a 9.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TE Connectivity Ltd will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.86 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that TE Connectivity Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.69%. The 2024 estimates are for TE Connectivity Ltd earnings to increase by 9.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

TEL Dividends

TE Connectivity Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24. The 1.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of TE Connectivity Ltd shares while 96.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.17%. There are 96.02% institutions holding the TE Connectivity Ltd stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 34.25 million TEL shares worth $4.8 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 28.26 million shares worth $3.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 9.84 million shares estimated at $1.38 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 8.19 million shares worth around $1.15 billion.