Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 8.65 million Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $105.37 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $356.74B. NVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.43% off its 52-week high of $108.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.58, which suggests the last value was 37.76% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 107.90 subtracted -0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 4.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novo Nordisk ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.03% over the past 6 months, a 54.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novo Nordisk ADR will rise 47.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.82 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Novo Nordisk ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.97 billion and $7.59 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Novo Nordisk ADR earnings to increase by 48.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Novo Nordisk ADR shares while 8.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.90%. There are 8.90% institutions holding the Novo Nordisk ADR stock share, with Jennison Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 23.38 million NVO shares worth $1.89 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 18.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 5.93 million shares estimated at $477.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $313.26 million.