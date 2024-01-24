Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Lose -0.40%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 13.82 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.60. With the company’s per share price at $17.41 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.41B. NCLH’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.67% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.15, which suggests the last value was 30.21% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.32 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.07 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is -12.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.34% over the past 6 months, a 116.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd will rise 86.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 116.15%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares while 73.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.67%. There are 73.15% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 48.67 million NCLH shares worth $1.06 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 35.78 million shares worth $778.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.85 million shares estimated at $388.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $286.81 million.