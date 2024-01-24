Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 4.25 million Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $4.99 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.30B. NMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.6% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.38, which suggests the last value was 32.26% up since then. When we look at Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Instantly NMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.07 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) is 12.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.51% over the past 6 months, a 4.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.75%. The 2024 estimates are for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR earnings to increase by 30.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.90% per year.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares while 1.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.10%. There are 1.10% institutions holding the Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 8.16 million NMR shares worth $31.24 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 3.7 million shares worth $14.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $3.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.22 million.