NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NXTP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.15 million NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.14 or 9.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.91M. NXTP’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.92% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 84.94% up since then. When we look at NextPlay Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8700 added 9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.51%, with the 5-day performance at 12.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP) is 67.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.86% of NextPlay Technologies Inc shares while 5.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.98%. There are 5.47% institutions holding the NextPlay Technologies Inc stock share, with Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 95953.0 NXTP shares worth $84246.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 37679.0 shares worth $44084.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 28329.0 shares estimated at $33144.0 under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 18477.0 shares worth around $22172.0.